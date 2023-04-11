Traffic crash on Route 113 results in death

GRUNDY COUNTY – An attempted traffic stop by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department in the area of Route 47 and Route 113 on Monday ended in a fatality after the a vehicle.hit a Com Ed truck, according to police.

At 12:35 p.m. Monday, a Dodge Durango, driven by James L. Pheal, 44, of Aurora was driving eastbound on Route 113 when he passed another vehicle, also traveling eastbound. When passing the struck an oncoming Com Ed utility truck that was going westbound, according to a news release.

After the collision, the vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in the south ditch of State Route 113, according to a news release.

The traffic crash and cause of death remain under investigation by Callahan’s office and Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Com Ed truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.