Two Aurora women arrested for burglary in Morris

MORRIS – Two Aurora women have been arrested by the Morris Poice department in connection with a burglary of five stolen dirt bikes.

Aryana Rosas, 20, and Sylvia Ursula, 27, were arrested at 3:41 a.m. Friday, after police were called to the Route 47 overpass at Benton St. A caller told police they has seen a “subject, dressed in all black under the overpass” and were trying to conceal a dirt bike, according to a news release by the Morris Police Department.

Police said when officers arrived they found two vehicles, dark and parked, occupied by drivers, near the overpass. Police located a mini bike in each vehicle. After running the registration they learned the bikes belonged to a Morris resident on Kiersted Street.

Police contacted the resident, who checked his garage and found the garage had been forcibly entered and 5 dirt bikes were missing, according to a news release.

Officers continued to check the area and found two additional dirt bikes stashed in different locations. The fifth bike has not been located.

Rosas and Ursula were charged with Burglary and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Police said during their interviews both indicated two males, wearing ski masks, may be involved but gave no further information

At 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Minooka Police Department received a report of two subjects wearing black masks, walking on Ridge Road in Minooka. No one was located, but it is possible it is related, according to a news release.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the one remaining dirt bike, a green Kawasaki KZ 250 as it may also be stashed in the area.

If you have any information, please call the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131 ext. 8.