Police arrest 4 in Morris, Minooka on charge of underage alcohol sales

Four people were arrested Tuesday by the Illinois State Police after being accused of selling alcohol to a minor.

The four arrests were part of an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Surveillance on March 14, in Will and Grundy counties, according to an Illinois State Police press release.

The employees were arrested for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a class A misdemeanor, and released a notice to appear in court.

According to the release, the ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.

After surveilling 24 locations in Minooka, Morris, and Shorewood, troopers arrested the following people on a charge of unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor:

Ankit L. Shah, 49, of Orland Park, an employee of CD Liquors in Minooka

Bertin Azaarel Lechuga Garcia, 25, of Morris, an employee of Morris Liquors in Morris

Angela M. Wilson, 46, of Dwight, an employee of Four Season Liquor in Morris

Nikhil R. Jitta, 23, of Naperville, an employee of Shorewood Wine and Spirits in Shorewood

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.