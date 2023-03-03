Convicted sex offender arrested at Coal City Early Childhood Center

GRUNDY COUNTY – A convicted sex offender was arrested by the Coal City Police Department for being on school property.

Chad Raynor, 33, of Coal City is accused of driving his girlfriend’s child to school at the Early Childhood Center around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

According to police reports, Raynor’s sex offender status was not registered to the vehicle he was driving. Raynor told police he knew he was not supposed to be on school property.

According to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, in May of 2021, Raynor pled guilty to violating the sex offender registry and was placed on two years of conditional discharge. He also failed to register as a sex offender in October 2020.

The registry indicates Raynor was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Will County after sexually abusing a 14-year-old in April 2017.

Raynor was released from Grundy County Jail on a $500 bond.