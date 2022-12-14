Grundy County appoints Russell Baker as new State’s Attorney

GRUNDY — Grundy County Board members approved the appointment of a new State’s Attorney during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Former Cook County Prosecutor, Russell Baker was sworn in as the interim State’s Attorney on Friday, Dec. 2, after Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland was elected as 13th Circuit Court Judge in LaSalle County in November.

In accordance with state law, the party Helland was affiliated with, in the case of the Republican party is responsible for nominating a new State’s Attorney.

Grundy County Board Chairman Chris Balkema said the Republican caucus interviewed three candidates for the position, Baker, Jeff Brown of the sex crimes unit of the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Morris Attorney John Peacock.

“[Baker] has added value to the community for many years and will continue to do so in the future. We also appreciate Jeff, he has been practicing and has added value to the community. We look forward to both Jeff and John being around,” he said.

During the public comment section, Peacock said the Grundy was “fortunate” to have Baker as the new State’s Attorney.

“He is a very experienced, honest, hardworking, great attorney and I ask that all of you please support Russ Baker,” he said.

Grundy County Republican Central Committee Chairman Eric Werden said Baker was selected because of his experience as a prosecutor in Cook County and knowledge of the Safe-T Act.

“Grundy County has a lot of high profile cases coming up with the Tyler Post shooting, Morris has the Cortez Rice case, and we are working on the Gippers double homicide. What it boiled down to was Russ rose to the top with his prosecutorial experience,” he said.

Baker joined the Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2021 as an Assistant State’s Attorney, after retiring from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2019. He has over “30 years of service prosecuting every type of violent felony, with a concentration on homicides. Mr. Baker also had distinguished tours of duty in Financial Crimes, Public Integrity, and Unsolved/Cold Case Homicide Units within the Special Prosecutions Bureau of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office”, according to the Grundy County website.

After being sworn in, Baker thanked the board for the opportunity and introduced his family and staff “who have shown amazing support.”

“Grundy County is at a crossroads now – and I’m optimistic working with you and these great people and I appreciate the vote of confidence,” he said.

Baker will serve the remainder of Helland’s term, which expires in December 2024.