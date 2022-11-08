Morris City Council Recap: Two new businesses approved, Mayor talks Nuclear Host Community Economic Resiliency Conference

MORRIS – A physical fitness and a convenience shop are among the two business licenses the Morris City Council approved on Monday night.

Brian Bishop will operate a Carlson Gracie, a self-defense and physical fitness shop at 1715 Division St. Unit A, Loves Travel Stops & Country Stores will operate a convenience store with fuel, tire sales and roadside assistance at 8909 N. Brisbon Road.

The city approved a Class D liquor license, for beer, wine and liquor for Karla Escalante-Ferreyra operating The County Farmhouse Cafe at 425 E. Route 6 Units C and D.

Mayor Chris Brown said the City of Morris would be hosting the Nuclear Host Community Economic Resiliency Conference from Nov. 16 -17.

The conference comes after Grundy County was awarded a $600,000 nuclear communities grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce. This grant was in response to the near-closing of Dresden Station last year, according to a September news release from the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The grant will be used to support the Grundy County Nuclear Host Community Economic Resiliency Strategy, which will research the best economic options to leverage the area’s workforce and strategic assets to attract new investment and create quality jobs, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Brown said the city of Morris Public Works Departments will be undergoing a system upgrade on Nov. 14 and 15, but there should not be an interruption in service.