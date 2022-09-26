Investigation into double homicide at Gippers remains under investigation

GRUNDY – The investigation into the murder of two men at Gippers Sports Pub and Eatery in unincorporated Coal City early Saturday morning remains under investigation.

Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to “shots fired that occurred in an outside pavilion bar area” at 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were advised of two victims in the shooting, according to Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene as a result of their injuries. They were identified as Darius D. Travis, 33, and Dameonta D. Terry-Travis, 25, of Joliet, according to Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

Police have confirmed the victims were related.

There were 75 to 100 people in the establishment when authorities arrived, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

One firearm has been recovered from the scene.

No one is in custody and members of the task force and continuing to follow up on additional leads, including viewing camera footage.

“This appears to be a targeted act of violence and although the suspect/s are not in custody, we do believe there is no threat to the surrounding area,” Briley said in a press release.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 815-942-6645.