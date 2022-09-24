Identities of two men shot and killed at Gippers released

The Grundy County Coroner’s office has released the names of the two people shot and killed at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in Coal City on Saturday morning.

Dameonta D. Terry-Travis,25, of Joliet, and Darius D. Travis, 33, of Joliet suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene at 1:25 a.m., according to Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

Police were notified at 12:29 a.m. of “shots fired” when deputies arrived at the club, they searched the bar and restaurant area and discovered two people had been shot, according to Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley.

There were 75 to 100 people in the establishment when authorities arrived, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

Briley said he believes the shooter or shooters are no longer in the area and there is no danger to the public.

If you or you know anyone who was at Gippers this morning, call the Sheriff’s Office and speak to Detective Sergeant Paul Clampitt.

The investigation is ongoing with Callahan’s office, Grundy Sheriff’s Department, Will-Grundy Task Force, and Illinois State Police.