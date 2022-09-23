Naperville man dies in Morris during ‘freak’ accident

MORRIS — The Grundy County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a Naperville man.

On Thursday afternoon, Cheping Ni, 58, was at his property in the 1000 block of Quail Drive and was trimming tree limbs from a ladder when the incident occurred, according to the coroner’s office.

Ni was trimming a tree, when “a limb came back and knocked [him] off the ladder” causing him to fall, according to a press release.

He was transported to Morris Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m.

In a press release, Grundy County Coroner, John Callahan said " this appears to be a tragic and freak accident and the incident remains under investigation.”