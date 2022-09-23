September 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Naperville man dies in Morris during ‘freak’ accident

By Maribeth M. Wilson
emergency lights

MORRIS — The Grundy County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a Naperville man.

On Thursday afternoon, Cheping Ni, 58, was at his property in the 1000 block of Quail Drive and was trimming tree limbs from a ladder when the incident occurred, according to the coroner’s office.

Ni was trimming a tree, when “a limb came back and knocked [him] off the ladder” causing him to fall, according to a press release.

He was transported to Morris Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m.

In a press release, Grundy County Coroner, John Callahan said " this appears to be a tragic and freak accident and the incident remains under investigation.”

Crime and CourtsGrundy County