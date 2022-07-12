Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Brock Lawson, 18, of Marseilles was arrested by the Morris police department and transported to the Grundy County Jail on the charge of retail theft at 333 East Route 6 at 11:13 a.m. on Monday.

Lloyd Kuykendall, 54, of Marseilles was arrested by the Morris police department and transported to the Grundy County Jail on the charge of retail theft at 333 East Route 6 at 11:13 a.m. on Monday.

Brian McDaniel,58, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police department for driving while license revoked at 560 Fremont Avenue on Monday.

Dakota Bisaillon, 21, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police department on charges for driving while license revoked at 197 East Route 6 on Monday.

Milagros Rivera, 56, of Aurora was arrested by the Morris police department on charges for driving while license revoked on Tuesday.

Riley Poppleton, 19, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police department and transported to the Grundy County Jail on the charge of aggravated battery to an officer at 122 Boulder Drive Morris on Tuesday.

Miko Miner, 41, of Milwaukee Wisconsin, was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Grundy County Jail on the charges of unlawful use of a weapon and driving while license suspended on I-55 in Braceville at 1:23 a.m. on Tuesday. Miner had a 9mm handgun in her possession.

William Mitchell, 52, of Morris was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Grundy County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 Block of Route 6 in Morris at 12 p.m. in Monday.