Morris Class 5A semifinal game and ticket information released

Morris Community High School athletic director Jeff Johnson released information regarding Morris’ Class 5A football semifinal game against Peoria.

Kick-off is on Saturday 2 p.m. at Peoria Stadium. The address is 315 E. War Memorial Dr. in Peoria.

Tickets can be purchased for $9 at the North Gate, and the gates will open at 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for $8 on GoFan using the following link: https://gofan.co/app/school/IHSA?activity=Football.

The game will be streamed free of charge by Clutch Sports Media. Go to their website www.clutchsportsil.com to access the live stream.