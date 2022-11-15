November 15, 2022
Morris Class 5A semifinal game and ticket information released

By Rob Oesterle

Ticket and streaming information for Morris' Class 5A semifinal football game at Peoria has been released. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

Morris Community High School athletic director Jeff Johnson released information regarding Morris’ Class 5A football semifinal game against Peoria.

Kick-off is on Saturday 2 p.m. at Peoria Stadium. The address is 315 E. War Memorial Dr. in Peoria.

Tickets can be purchased for $9 at the North Gate, and the gates will open at 1 p.m.  Tickets are also available for $8 on GoFan using the following link: https://gofan.co/app/school/IHSA?activity=Football.

The game will be streamed free of charge by Clutch Sports Media. Go to their website www.clutchsportsil.com to access the live stream.

