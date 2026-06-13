Prairie Creek Library announces free summer programming

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight will host a number of upcoming events. These events are free and open to the public. However, due to limited space, registration is required.

To register for any of the programs, please call 815-584-3061 or find a sign-up link on the library’s Facebook page or website, prairiecreeklibrary.org.

Our Perfect Pairing at Perfect Blend will be from 4-6 pm at Perfect Blend, 100 E. Main Street. Sample books of different genres, check out the ones you want (with your library card), and then pair it with the drink recommended for the mood of that genre.

A new book group is starting! Join us for Thirsty Thursday Book Group beginning June 11 at the Country Mansion next door to the library. You are not required to read a certain book. Instead, we will have tables for different genres. Participants will select a genre that interests them, and the table will have a discussion about books they have read and recommend. The Mansion’s bar will be open with drinks available for purchase.

The next True Crime Discussion will be at 6 pm Thursday, June 11. This event also will be held at the Country Mansion. Participants will research on their own and bring their findings and theories to the group to discuss. This month, the group will focus on Jodi Arias, who was convicted of the 2008 murder of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. She claimed self-defense and said Alexander was abusive, but she stabbed him nearly 30 times while he was in the shower.

Children going into grades 1-5 can register for Arts and Crafts at 10:30 am on Friday, June 12. They will be creating a patriotic star from paint sticks.

Book Bedazzling for teens in grades 6-12 will be at 11 am on Friday, June 12. Teens will use diamond art to add some bling to a book cover. The event will take place in the teen area on the main floor. Teens should bring a book from their collection that they would like to bedazzle.

Chalk the Walks will begin at 10:30 am Saturday, June 13 (weather permitting). All ages are welcome to this family-friendly event. We will provide the sidewalks and chalk; you provide creativity. We will also have some pre-drawn “photo ops” available. Every participant will be entered in a drawing for a DQ gift card.

Read with Dolly will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, June 15. Kids of all ages are invited to sit and read with Dolly, a friendly golden retriever. Dolly will be joined by her special guest, Napoleon, a pug! Sign up for a 15-minute increment.

Name that Tune for Kids will begin at 1 pm Monday, June 15. Grade school kids will test their musical knowledge of popular songs that most kids will know.

Greeny’s Brats ‘n’ Que Food Truck will be at the library on Monday, June 15. Patrons are welcome to get dinner and bring it up to the community room to eat before our evening program. Anyone is welcome to grab something delicious from the food truck, regardless of whether they are attending the program.

Lorrisa of Binary Star Arts & Entertainment will return to the library at 6 pm on Monday, June 15, to present Handwriting Analysis. Lorrisa, a graphologist, will explain this intriguing psychological tool used by law enforcement and employers to analyzing celebrity handwriting samples. She’ll also explain what the size of your writing says about your ego, and more.

Competition Day for grades 2-5 will begin at 10 am on Tuesday, June 16. Kids will take part in a variety of quick competitions, from hula hooping to jump rope and more.

Beginner/Refresher Crochet Class will start at 6 pm on Tuesday, June 16. Participants will learn how to crochet with step-by-step instructions. Participants will need to bring their own hook (an H 5mm is recommended).

Puppy Playtime for children will be on Wednesday, June 17. K9 Connect will provide puppies for kids to enjoy. Please register for a 15-minute timeframe beginning at 11 am.

Puppy Yoga for grade school students through adults will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, June 17. After a brief nap, the puppies will return for yoga led by Jennifer Connor. Please bring a beach towel instead of a traditional yoga mat.

Exploring Neurodiversity for adults will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, June 17. Today’s education system recognizes neurodiversity in students. However, many adults grew up in an era that often did not diagnose ADHD, people on the spectrum, or various forms of OCD. Learn about the types of neurodiversity and what can be done to best accommodate them.

Kids Puzzle Race for grades K-5 will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 18. Kids will race to put together age-appropriate puzzles. Children can create their own team of four, we will help them find a team, or they can race alone, if they prefer.

Dead End: Inside the Hunt for the I-70 Serial Killer will be presented at 6 pm on Thursday, June 18. Journalist Bob Cyphers will present his first-hand experience as the reporter selected to follow the task force hunting the elusive killer.

Play-Doh Playdate will be held from 2-3 pm Friday, June 19, for kids ages 2-6. Kids will develop fine motor skills and imagination, and all materials will be provided.

Color Your Own Bag (open to all ages) will be at 10:30 am on Friday, June 19. Join us to color a small Statue of Liberty canvas bag to take home.

Family Uno will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 20. All ages are invited to play in this fast-paced tournament.

On June 22, Heritage Woods will be in the library’s foyer selling baked goods to benefit Alzheimer’s research. Stop by and grab a treat while they have them available.

All American Trivia Contest for grade school kids will begin at 10:30 am Monday, June 22. Questions will cover a variety of American topics, like cartoons, games, and more.

“Up” Craft for teens will be held at 11 am on Monday, June 22. This craft will create artwork based on the movie “Up.”

Music and Motion for ages 2-6 will be held at 2 pm on Monday, June 22. This time of music, dancing, and parachute play is a great opportunity to meet up with friends or make new ones.

Swiftonomics will be held at 6 pm on Monday, June 22. This lecture explores the incredible economic boost given to every stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and also delves into the lawsuits resulting from alleged predatory practices by Ticketmaster.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am on Tuesday, June 23, to discuss “A Fire Sparkling” by Julianne MacLean. All adults are welcome to join the discussion. Copies of the book are available at the main circulation desk.

Children’s Sing-Along for kids of all ages will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 23. Participants will sing a variety of patriotic songs to celebrate America’s birthday.

Open Mic Night will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, June 23. All ages are invited to share their talents. Do you write poetry, sing, dance, tell jokes, play an instrument, or have another talent? Share your gift and enjoy a night of entertainment served with snacks.

K9 Sports, a family-friendly event for all ages, will take place at 11:30 am Wednesday, June 24. K9 Connect will put on a show of dogs running obstacle courses and performing tricks.

Our Gift of Dogs will be presented at 6 pm on Wednesday, June 24. Reg Green will present heartwarming stories and video clips of dogs who were owned by both regular and well-known people. Reg will share how dogs enhance the human spirit.

Superdog Craft for ages 3-6 will be at 10 am on Thursday, June 25. Little ones will create their own superdog using stickers.

Hairstyle Workshop for grades 5-12 will begin at 11 am on Thursday, June 25. This workshop will help teens learn new styles for their hair. This is a hands-on learning time, so please bring a brush.

Walt Disney: The Things You May Not Know will be presented at 6 pm on Thursday, June 25. His name is known throughout the world, but Eloise Becker will present some of the lesser-known facts about Walt and his legacy, theme parks, and company.

Arts and Crafts for grade school age will be at 10:30 am on Friday, June 26. Children will make a handprint flag on canvas.

Fabric Butterfly Craft for teens and adults will begin at 1 pm on Friday, June 26. Participants will create a butterfly using fabric and ribbon.

Grade School Craft Time will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, June 29. Kids will make fireworks in a jar and patriotic slime.

Soda Tasting for teens will begin at 11 am. Monday, June 29. Teens will try a variety of unusual soda flavors. Last year’s favorite was Kitty Piddle. What will be this year’s top choice? Teens will also enjoy lunch provided by the library.

Blackjack 21 Night will be held at 6 pm on Monday, June 29. Retired casino dealer John will host another Blackjack Night. This event will involve more playing time. If you did not make the first program where John explained casino rules or if you need a review of play, please watch the video posted on the Prairie Creek Library YouTube channel. No money is involved. We are playing for fun and bragging rights.

Colonial Foods Workshop for grades 5-12 will meet at 11 am on Tuesday, June 30. The University of IllinoisIllinois Extension will explore what it was like to cook and eat before grocery stores and microwaves. In this hands-on workshop, kids will learn what people ate in colonial times and help make a simple colonial-inspired snack or two to compare those foods to what we eat today.

Music Bingo will be held at 6 pm on June 30. Winners will earn prizes and get to choose the theme of the cards for the next round. Rounds will include everything from Elvis to 80s and from Disney to TV themes.

Every Wednesday, Toddler Time will be offered for children aged 0-4 and their caregivers. This program includes stories, crafts, and activities.

Stayin’ Fit and Active morning workouts will continue at 8 am each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The class offers chair or gentle exercises, focusing on chair yoga, core strengthening and balance.

In June and July, the library will offer Program Punch Cards to adults and teens. Patrons will receive a punch for each program attended. Every completed card with 10 punches will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card from the winner’s choice of a local business.