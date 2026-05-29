Coal City school district reachers two year extension with teachers union

The Coal City Unit School District 1 board approved a two-year extension to the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the Coal City Community Unit Education Association, the district’s teachers union.

The board approved the extension, which was scheduled to end after the 2026-27 school year, to continue through the 2028-29 school year during a special meeting on Wednesday.

“The school district approached the association about a possible extension to the current contract,” said David Sinkular and Ben Baer, co-presidents of the CCUEA. “While the district was looking for stability over the next few years, the association recognized the offer as having financial surety and working condition benefits. With the agreement that was recently approved, we believe that we have achieved those interests.”

According to a Thursday news release, discussions began earlier this year during salary negotiations with the school board’s finance committee. District officials proposed extending the agreement with cost-of-living adjustments designed to provide long-term stability for both the district and union membership.

Superintendent Chris Spencer said in a news release that the district and CCUEA worked collaboratively to reach an agreement that supports both parties moving forward.

Under the extension, the annual cost-of-living adjustment for the 2026–27 school year will increase from the previously approved 2.85% to 5%. Salary increases for the additional years are set at 4% for the 2027–28 school year and 3% for 2028–29. The agreement also includes minor language revisions related to sick and personal leave.

The union representing the district’s certified staff ratified the agreement Tuesday, May 26, and the school board approved it the following day.

Board members expressed appreciation to the Coal City Community Unit Education Association/IEA/NEA for its collaborative approach throughout negotiations, noting the extension supports the district’s long-term financial stability while recognizing the dedication and contributions of its teaching staff.