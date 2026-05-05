Morris Police promote Dustin Seale to deputy chief

Deputy Chief Chad Skelton, Chief Alicia Steffes, Deputy Chief Dustin Seale, and Morris Mayor Chris Brown. (Photo provided by the City of Morris)

Deputy Chief Dustin Seale is the newest promotion at the Morris Police Department, having had his promotion announced during last Friday’s City Council meeting.

Seale first joined the Morris Police Department in 2008, working for the Cook County Forest Preserve before that. He left in 2013, having been selected to serve with the Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad.

He returned to Morris in 2020, and was assigned to work with Grundy County PROACT. According to a news release, he returned to patrol in 2022 and was promoted to sergeant in 2023.

Seall will oversee departmental training and supervise PROACT and REACT officers, and the investigations division.