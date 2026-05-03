Morris welcomes Homestead Refillery to downtown

Local officials and business members gather at the Homestead Refillery for a Coffee & Company with the Grundy County Chamber April 22. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Downtown Morris has a new refillery helping the community to reduce waste and think green.

The Homestead Refillery at 109 E. Jefferson St. in Morris is owned by Dawn and Lou Maffeo. It opened at the start of the new year and officially celebrated with a Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry ribbon cutting on April 17.

“At Homestead Refillery, we are dedicated to reducing waste and promoting sustainability through eco-friendly practices. Our mission is to empower communities to make conscious choices that benefit the environment,” Owner Dawn Maffeo said in a news release.

The store is a refill-based retail store specializing in non-toxic, environmentally responsible home and body products made in the United States. Customers can buy products by the ounce using their own containers or select from reusable packaging options from Homestead Refillery including glass, aluminum, stainless steel, and biodegradable materials.

“With over a decade of experience in the recycling industry, our family witnessed firsthand the environmental impact of waste and overconsumption,” Maffeo said. “We committed to prioritizing sustainable practices from project start to finish — carrying those values into both our work and our home. As parents of two, we care deeply about the world we’re leaving to the next generation. Homestead Refillery grew from that commitment — a family-rooted vision to make sustainable, mindful living simple and accessible for our community.”

The Grundy Chamber staff, ambassadors, and village officials celebrated with the Maffeo family during the ribbon cutting. On April 22, Earth Day, Homestead Refillery hosted a Chamber Coffee & Company, welcoming the business community. More than 50 people attended the networking event.

The store is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“Dawn and Lou are doing their part to help Morris sustain our planet, and to boost our local economy. The Homestead Refillery offers a unique service not easily available here or in the surrounding areas. Their business is driving people to our community and we are grateful,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Homestead Refillery visit homesteadrefillery.com. For more information on the Grundy Chamber visit grundychamber.com.