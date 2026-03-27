Grundy Bank launches kids drawing contest for Financial Literacy Month

Grundy Bank is launching a “What Are You Saving For?” Kids Club Drawing Contest this April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month. Children ages 3-17 are invited to draw a picture of what they are saving for and write a short description of their goals.

“At Grundy Bank, we believe that teaching kids to save and set goals early is one of the greatest gifts we can give,” Marketing Director of Grundy Bank, Ava Terry, said in a news release. “Our drawing contest is a fun way for kids to explore their dreams, discover the importance of saving, and celebrate financial literacy.”

How to Enter

Participants can pick up an official contest entry packet from any Grundy Bank branch or download it online at grundy.bank. Completed entries should be returned to any branch from April 1 to April 30.

Children will be divided into four age groups: 3–5, 6–9, 10–12, and 13–17. All entries will be displayed in the lobby of the Main branch. Winners from each age group will receive a mystery grand prize valued at approximately $50. Winners will be announced on May 5 on the Grundy Bank Facebook Page.

Kids Club Savers Account

While a Grundy Bank Kids Club Savers Account is not required to enter the contest, those who open an account will receive a complimentary piggy bank and may choose a prize from the treasure box with each in-person deposit. Families can visit a branch to learn more about the Kids Club Savers Account.