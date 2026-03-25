Community Pulse: Minooka Citizen of the Year nominations open

Spring is beating on our doors, and with it comes two of my favorite activities I get to partake in with the Village of Minooka. First, Community Clean-Up Day has officially been scheduled; more on that below. Also, it is that time when Minooka recognizes someone in our community who deserves recognition for their local service. That’s right, Minooka is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Citizen of the Year.

The 2026 Citizen of the Year will be the third person to whom this honor will be bestowed. Being that this award is only three years old, there is no doubt a backlog of deserving individuals who have contributed greatly to our community. Can you think of one? All nominees are judged on a few categories: tangible contribution, time and frequency of service, breadth of impact, and initiative. In other words, did they make a real and lasting impact, how long and often have they stepped up to serve, have they made a difference in multiple ways, and have they stepped up to serve beyond what is expected.

The first year’s award recipient was resident Dave Corbin. Dave is a veteran and a 30+ year leader in the Minooka American Legion, where he oversaw the Memorial Day parade for decades. He is also a 30+ year member of the Minooka Lions Club and the Minooka Fire Protection District Board. Following Mr. Corbin was resident Larry Simotes. Larry is a longtime resident and business owner, a well-known local coach, and someone who has made important contributions to local nonprofits and schools. Most recently, he spearheaded the Minooka Veterans Dog Park, which is now one of the most visited parks in our Community.

Congratulations to both past recipients, as they have demonstrated real and sustained contributions that have impacted many people across our community and truly represent what this award is all about. Again, I ask, can you think of someone who sounds similar? If so, nominate them online at www.Minooka.com or stop in at Village Hall to pick up a form. Award recipients will be recognized at the 2026 State of the Village.

If you are looking for a way to serve, much like our past Citizens of the Year, there may be no better place to start than joining friends and neighbors for Minooka Community Clean-Up Day. Last year, dozens of volunteers scoured Minooka’s green spaces and collected several tons of garbage and had fun doing it. This year’s event will take place on April 25 in celebration of Earth Day. To learn more or register, please visit Minooka.com/earthday2026.