Morris Hospital consolidates services with medical office relocations

Morris Hospital's new medical offices at 100 Gore Road will house family medicine and pediatrics services beginning in March 2025. The location is in Heritage Plaza, just north of Interstate 80 and west of Route 47. (Photo Provided By Morris Hospital & Healthcare Center)

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is consolidating medical services by relocating three departments to new locations in March.

The moves will bring additional services to single locations, improving patient access and convenience.

Family medicine and pediatrics

Effective March 24, family medicine providers Dr. Vincent Benig, Dr. Spyro Analytis, and Nurse Practitioner Amanda Maddox will relocate from 1345 Edwards St. to new medical offices at 100 Gore Road in Morris.

The new location is adjacent to Morris Hospital’s Immediate Care and Occupational Medicine in Heritage Plaza, just north of Interstate 80 and west of Route 47.

Effective March 26, pediatricians Dr. Ian Best, Dr. Melissa Hill and Dr. Faiz Rahman will relocate from 151 W. High St. to the same Gore Road location.

The new phone number for the Gore Road medical offices is 815-942-0545. Dr. Analytis’ office phone numbers will remain the same.

Dr. Analytis will continue to see patients at the Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus. Dr. Best will maintain office hours in Marseilles, Dr. Rahman in Channahon,and Dr. Hill in Ottawa.

Gastroenterology moves to Edwards Street

Effective March 30, Morris Hospital Gastroenterology will relocate from 151 W. High St. to 1345 Edwards St. in Morris, across the parking lot from the main hospital campus. Patients with appointments with Dr. Afreen Hyder or Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Mickley on or after March 30 will be seen at the new address.

The phone number for Morris Hospital Gastroenterology will remain the same.

Background on the consolidation

The Gore Road consolidation was made possible by the relocation of rehabilitation services to the new Morris Hospital YMCA at the end of 2024. The former rehabilitation suite has been renovated into medical offices to accommodate the family medicine and pediatrics relocations.

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers serves patients from 28 locations across the region, including the 89-bed Morris Hospital and physician offices in 12 communities. The health system employs over 1,900 health care professionals, physicians and volunteers.

What patients should do

Letters were mailed to patients informing them of the relocations. Patients with questions about their next scheduled appointment should call their provider’s office for clarification.