Village Christian Church raises $120,000 for local and international charities

Village Christian Church at 8965 Bell Road in Minooka. (Photo provided by Village Christian Church)

The Village Christian Church raised approximately $120,000 at its annual Reclaim3D Banquet on March 7, falling $5,000 short of its $125,000 goal. The church is still accepting contributions to reach the target. People can donate at the following website.

https://www.reclaimedcharity.org/

The funds will support six organizations serving food-insecure families, vulnerable children, and trafficking victims:

Northern Illinois Food Bank, whose Mobile Food Pantries provide additional food for families in local communities facing food insecurity.

Big Give For Kids, which equips children with new socks, shoes, and gently used clothing so they can confidently return to school.

Roseland’s Good News Daycare offers free Christ-centered childcare for families in the Roseland community of Chicago.

Destiny Rescue is a ministry dedicated to rescuing and restoring victims of trafficking and exploitation.

Lifeline Christian Ministries provides nutritious meals to families struggling with food shortages around the world.

Heart for Africa, an organization creating self-sustaining homes for orphans and vulnerable children in Swatini, Africa.

Organizers expressed gratitude to everyone who attended, gave, volunteered, and supported the mission.

For more information about The Village Christian Church and its outreach initiatives, visit https://www.thevillagechristianchurch.com/ or contact the church office at 815-467-2265.