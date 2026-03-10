Shaw Local

Early dismissals, activity cancellations, and closings around Grundy County

Morris Elementary lets kids out early due to forecasted severe weather, Coal City cancels activities

Morris Elementary School District 54. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

Morris Elementary School is letting junior high students out at 2:10 p.m. and elementary students out at 2:35 p.m. due to the forecasted severe weather.

Afternoon preschool classes are also cancelled, and all after-school activities and programs are cancelled. This includes YMCA aftercare.

Coal City Unit 1 will release at the usual time, but the middle school has cancelled volleyball and scholastic bowl. Volleyball will be moved to Wednesday.

Minooka Elementary District 201 is cancelling all after-school sports and activities.

The Morris Area Public Library is closing its doors at 2 p.m. Tuesday for the safety of its staff and patrons.

The National Weather Service reported a moderate tornado risk for a stretch of north-central Illinois along Interstate 80 and south, starting at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Grundy County is among the many counties that are also under a flash flood watch.

An upgraded tornado outlook for Illinois for March 10, 2026

An upgraded tornado outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Illinois for March 10, 2026 (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

