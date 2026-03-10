Early dismissals, activity cancellations, and closings around Grundy County

Morris Elementary School is letting junior high students out at 2:10 p.m. and elementary students out at 2:35 p.m. due to the forecasted severe weather.

Afternoon preschool classes are also cancelled, and all after-school activities and programs are cancelled. This includes YMCA aftercare.

Coal City Unit 1 will release at the usual time, but the middle school has cancelled volleyball and scholastic bowl. Volleyball will be moved to Wednesday.

Minooka Elementary District 201 is cancelling all after-school sports and activities.

The Morris Area Public Library is closing its doors at 2 p.m. Tuesday for the safety of its staff and patrons.

The National Weather Service reported a moderate tornado risk for a stretch of north-central Illinois along Interstate 80 and south, starting at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Grundy County is among the many counties that are also under a flash flood watch.