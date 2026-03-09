Shaw Local

Morris Hospital YMCA, Meals on Wheels launch senior lunch program

The new Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 Dupont Ave., Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

By Marcus Jackson

Morris Hospital YMCA and Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois are launching a monthly lunch and Bingo program for older adults, starting at noon March 12 at the YMCA’s new location, 2200 W. Dupont Ave. An exercise class will be held at 11 a.m. in an adjoining room.

The program will meet on the second Thursday of each month in Community Room A. Meals are provided by Meals on Wheels, which serves older adults throughout Grundy County with home-delivered meals and social programs.

The Morris Hospital YMCA, celebrating its 100th year in 2026, recently opened a new 60,000-square-foot facility at 2200 W. Dupont Ave. that includes an aquatics center, wellness center, gymnasium, cycling room, training areas, youth play spaces, pickleball courts, and outdoor fields.

Morris Hospital offers rehabilitation services (physical, occupational, and speech therapy), cardiac rehabilitation, orthopedics, and cardiology office visits, and wellness programs at the facility.

To sign up for the lunch and Bingo program, contact Meals on Wheels at 815-941-1590, visit www.mowfni.org, or follow the organization on Facebook.com/MealsonWheelsNI.

