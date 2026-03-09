City of Morris issues boil order for Wendy’s, Shell Gas Station due to water issues

Wendy’s and the Shell Gas Station on Green Acre Drive in Morris will have to boil their water for the next day or two after the City of Morris issued a boil order.

Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson said there’s a water main leak around 12 feet beneat the surface in the area. The only three buildings that are affected are the Wendy’s at 1926 N. Division St., the Shell Gas Station at 2000 N. Division St., and the former Pizza Hut at 2429 Sycamore Drive.

The former Pizza Hut is a vacant building.

The City of Morris said in a Facebook post that this boil order is precautionary to allow public works to repair a water main in the area. All water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing fruits or vegetables, and food preparation must be boiled before use.

The City of Morris hopes to be able to lift the order within the next 24 to 48 hours.