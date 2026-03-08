Minooka Elementary launches Elevate 201 strategic planning initiative

Minooka 201 has launched “Elevate 201”, an initiative the district said is designed to “affirm and refine the district’s vision and ensure sustained success for every learner.”

The district said in a Thursday news release that the most important part of the process is the people, and it asks residents to participate in a survey that will help impact the five-year plan.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, and Polish. There will also be input sessions from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21.

“Community voice is what makes this process work, and we truly value the input each person brings to the table,” says Board of Education President Emily Conquest. “We’re excited to partner with our entire Minooka 201 community to build a vision for the future that we can all be proud of.”

Superintendent Rachel Kinder said Elevate 201 is an intentional design process that will build upon the district’s strong foundation.

According to the news release, the strategic plan is more than just a roadmap: It’s an investment in the long-term strength of the community.

Kinder said in a February Shaw Local story that her goal is to partner with Catalyst for Educational Change, a Chicago-based nonprofit consulting agency, as the work gets underway. On its website, CEC representatives state the organization’s intent is “solving complex problems in educational systems.”

According to the news release, the district is moving beyond traditional planning, instead creating a “living roadmap” that blends current data with input from across the schools and community.

For more information on how to participate, visit min201.com.