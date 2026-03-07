Babe’s Tap owners Tara and Nate Kruger named Entrepreneurs of the Year in Grundy County

Tara and Nate Kruger accept the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce's Entrepreneurs of the Year award for their work running Babe's Tap in Coal City on Wednesday, March 5, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

Tara and Nate Kruger have only owned Babe’s Tap for two years, but they aren’t new to Coal City and they definitely aren’t new to Babe’s Tap.

Tara has been behind the bar for over 20 years and, according to Grundy Chamber President Christina Van Yperen, a stubborn keg handle behind the bar is what led to Tara and Nate starting dating.

“When Christina called me and told me we were chosen, I tried to say no,” Tara said. “There’s so many other people that deserve this. Give it to them.”

Van Yperen politely informed her of just how many people thought Tara and Nate deserved it, and Tara relented in her protest.

Tara said the backbone of the business is the staff, and she pointed out just how unusual of a bar Babe’s Tap is: Several members of the staff have been working there for 10, 15, or even 20 years.

“As much time and effort as I, personally, put into Babe’s marketing and social media, a bar doesn’t run on that alone,” Tara said. “We need to focus more on social skills, not always social media skills. Our staff are hardworking, honest, and dependable people with social skills, good vibes, and hustle. They’re the heartbeat of our business and always willing to go the extra mile. We’re so grateful for them.”

Tara never expected to own Babe’s, or any business; after starting college as a business major, she switched to English.

“Business seemed boring,” Tara told the crowd at the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Grundy Economic Development Council’s annual dinner.

Van Yperen said Babe’s remains known for its signature Bloody Marys and food, and it has since added seating, an enhanced outdoor patio, and a more trendy drink menu.

Tara and Nate have remained just as involved in the community as Babe’s Tap was when they bought it from Marv Perino: they’ve hosted fundraisers for local families, supported the Coal City High School cheer team, and they’ve continued sponsoring and hosting the annual Megan’s Mission 5K and Holiday Hustle.