Narvick Bros, Love’s Travel Stop, Advancing Grundy earn Grundy Economic Development Council awards

Greg Lyons and Austin Jashari accept the Business of the Year award from Nancy Norton, the President and CEO of the Grundy Economic Development Council on Wednesday, March 5, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Grundy Economic Development Council brought together over 500 people from local businesses, governments, and organizations to celebrate accomplishments from around the county on Wednesday.

The Grundy County Chamber and the Grundy Economic Development Council gave out their awards separately. The Grundy Economic Development Council went first, handing out the Partnership Award to Advancing Grundy.

Advancing Grundy is a community-wide effort of volunteers and community leaders to build a diverse and resilient local economy, reads a news release provided prior to the event.

Alec Macdonald, the Grundy County director of development, accepted the reward on behalf of the organization, and was joined by the YMCA’s Jamie Heitman, Constellation’s Jackie Jiskra, realtor Amanda Burns, Clyne Namuo, the president of Joliet Junior College, Morris Mayor Chris Brown, Morris Hospital VP John Wilcox, Mike Hoffman, Christina Van Yperen from the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, and Nancy Norton from the Grundy Economic Development Council.

Alec Macdonald, the development director for Grundy County, accepts the Partnership Award on stage with the other members of the Advancing Grundy board. Photo taken on Wednesday, March 5, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

The Welcome to Grundy County Award was next, which went to Love’s Travel Center at 8909 Brisbin Road in Morris. Gino Galeaz, the general manager, accepted the award on behalf of his team.

“I’m truly honored to accept this award on behalf of the Love’s team in Morris. This recognition belongs to every team member at our store, who proves every day that giving back and taking care of our customers aren’t just ideas — they’re who we are,” Galeaz said.

The Love’s Travel Center opened in 2022, and it has since helped support local organizations like Morris Community High School, Morris City Hall, the Morris Quarterback Club, and We Care of Grundy County.

Galeaz specifically shouted out Eric Fisher of We Care of Grundy County, thanking him for his work in the community.

The winner of the Business of the Year was the Narvick Brothers, a company that’s been around Grundy County since 1933 that has played a central role in building up the county: It’s built expansions at Morris Hospital, built the Morris Hospital YMCA, and is in the process of building the new public health building for Grundy County.

Austin Jashari and Greg Lyons accepted the award on behalf of the company.