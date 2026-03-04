Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Morris Herald-News

Grundy County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Nettle Creek after hit and run

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Gabriel Rivero, 41, Stickney, in relation to a pedestrian getting struck by a vehicle in the Nettle Creek subdivision.

Police said charges are still forthcoming, but bystanders helped identify Rivero’s vehicle using car parts that were left behind, residential security cameras, and license plate readers.

Police then entered the vehicle into law enforcement database as a felony vehicle, and the Stickney Police Department located it and helped identify the driver.

Police said Rivero admitted to striking the pedestrian with his vehicle while making deliveries for a logistics company called SpeedX.

Crime and CourtsGrundy CountyShaw Local Front HeadlinesPoliceBreaking
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News