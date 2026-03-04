Grundy County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Nettle Creek after hit and run

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Gabriel Rivero, 41, Stickney, in relation to a pedestrian getting struck by a vehicle in the Nettle Creek subdivision.

Police said charges are still forthcoming, but bystanders helped identify Rivero’s vehicle using car parts that were left behind, residential security cameras, and license plate readers.

Police then entered the vehicle into law enforcement database as a felony vehicle, and the Stickney Police Department located it and helped identify the driver.

Police said Rivero admitted to striking the pedestrian with his vehicle while making deliveries for a logistics company called SpeedX.