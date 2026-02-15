Minooka students partner with village on mural project for downtown building

The pump house located at 202 E. Mondamin St. in downtown Minooka. The wall of the building will be getting painted with a new mural this spring. (Photo provided by Minooka School District 201)

Minooka School District 201 students and staff are joining with local leaders to transform the pumphouse located adjacent to Veterans Park, “into a vibrant tribute to our nation’s heroes,” the school district said.

This student-driven project features a patriotic design created by Minooka eighth-grader Ava Ruiz.

Junior high staff worked closely with students to refine all the potential designs before Ruiz’s piece was formally approved by the Village Board, the school district said in a news release.

“When Mayor Offerman shared his vision for this project, I knew our students and staff would embrace the chance to give back. This mural project will forever be a lasting contribution of artistic talents, civic engagement, and a tribute to those who have served our country,” Superintendent Rachel Kinder said in the announcement.

Village President Ric Offerman thanked the students, teachers and administrators at School District 201.

“This project both beautifies our downtown as well as honors our service members, both current and past. The Village Staff is proud to work with the students, teachers, school staff, and citizens involved. This will be a great addition to our Veterans Park,” Offerman said.

The beige exterior of the pumphouse, 202 E. Mondamin St., will be cleaned and prepared over the coming months, as weather permits.

The district and village will invite various community groups and staff members to pick up a brush and help make the project happen, the school district said.

Timeline for completion

The community won’t have to wait long to see the final product. The district aims to complete the mural by Memorial Day, weather permitting.

The official unveiling will serve as a highlight of Minooka’s annual Memorial Day parade.

“These volunteers can look at this mural for years with pride and a satisfaction known to those that give back to their community with their time and talent,” Offerman said.

View the preview video here: