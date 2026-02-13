Grundy County Board approves capital improvement plan for next five years

The new Grundy County Public Health building is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Photo taken Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Board approved a five-year capital improvement plan during its Tuesday meeting, which has a goal of seeing between $600,000-$700,000 allocated each year for projects.

Finance Director Matt Melvin said some years have more allotted than others, like 2026, since the new health department building, new air conditioner, water boilers and roof coating cost a total of $1.2 million. There is $2.1 million in spending planned for 2026.

“Factoring out the building and these carry-forward items from the prior year, the capital fund allocation is at a little below that $600,000-$700,000 range,” Melvin said.

Projects for 2027 total $3.473 million, which includes an administration building, HVAC replacement, and courthouse and admin building renovation placeholders.

2028 projects are budgeted for $1.27 million, and Melvin said the main project that year is replacing the parking lot at the administration building.

2029 projects currently have $671,000 budgeted from the capital fund, would include a new vehicle for the Grundy Veterans Assistance Commission. 2030 has $783,000 budgeted, with a couple items listed as a placeholder.

“If you look across the plan outside of that, in total, the highway projects make up about 70% of the total projects, and the projects in the plan do align with the highway engineer’s (Eric Gibson) five-year plan that was run through the committee,” Melvin said. “We’ll continue to review grants for potential opportunities to offset local project costs and general fund money necessary with external revenue sources.”

The projects in the plan will still have to go through the regular approval and bidding processes that most county projects have to go through.