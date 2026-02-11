Grundy County remembers retired administrator George Gray

The Grundy County Board took a few moments out of the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to remember George Gray, a retired county administrator who passed away in January.

Gray was the county administrator from June 2017 through September 2021.

“George was very dedicated to Grundy County,” said Board President Drew Muffler. “I remember when storms would come through, George would rent a hotel here in town just to be at work the next day. He knew that snow might interrupt him getting here from Indiana.”

Gray was also the town manager in his hometown, Lowell, Indiana. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Nancy, reading and birding. Gray was 71.