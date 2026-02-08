Community Pulse: Scholarships available through Community Foundation of Grundy County

For many students, the cost of post-secondary education can be a barrier. Whether students are interested in junior college or university, the costs add up quickly. The Community Foundation of Grundy County (CFGC) is happy to play a role in helping local students close the financial gap in their post-secondary education by managing and awarding a variety of scholarships funded by generous donors. These scholarships support students heading to college, university, or trade school after high school.

CFGC partners with donors to create scholarship funds that match each donor’s philanthropic goals. Donors may choose to have their scholarship fund support students from a specific high school or entering a certain field of study. CFGC manages the funds, handles the applications, and takes part in the selection process.

Below are the scholarships offered at CFGC for students graduating high school:

· Charles “Pete” Muffler Scholarship for Fire Science will provide one student graduating from the GAVC Fire Science program with a scholarship to assist in continuing their fire science career.

· Grabowski-Olson Automotive Scholarship awards a scholarship for two GAVC Automotive students who will continue their career in the automotive industry.

· McCormack-Hill Scholarship for Seneca High School provides multiple scholarships to students from Seneca High School who are planning a career in education or the trades.

· Jacob R. Perry Music & Performing Arts Memorial Scholarship provides one student from Morris High School with a scholarship to purse a career in the field of music or mental health.

· Minooka Women’s Club Scholarship awards multiple students from Minooka High School with scholarships, there is no specific career path to be eligible for this scholarship.

· Roy & Mardell Carter Music Foundation Scholarship awards one scholarship to a student planning a career in music. Students graduating from Coal City High School, Dwight High School, GSW High School, Minooka High School, Morris High School, or Seneca High School are eligible to apply.

CFGC also supports students who are already in college with the Farrell Fellows Scholarships. There are two different Farrell Fellow Scholarship opportunities:

· Farrell Fellows Scholarship for Education Majors

· Farrell Fellows Scholarship for Communication/Journalism/Broadcasting

Both Farrell Scholarship opportunities are open to Grundy County residents who will be in their junior or senior year of college or university in the Fall of 2026. One recipient from each category will be award a $10,000 scholarship to assist in completing their degree.

Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria and deadline to apply. Students interested in applying for any of the above-mentioned scholarships should visit the Community Foundation of Grundy County’s website www.cfgrundycounty.com for more information or to complete an application.

Not only do scholarships, like those offered by the CFGC, help reduce financial barriers to education for local students, they also help meet a donor’s philanthropic goals. Many donors choose scholarships over other types of funds to keep the memory of a loved one alive. Other donors may see a workforce need in a specific field; therefore, creating a scholarship can entice students into that career path. Whatever the reason a donor has for creating fund, the Community Foundation of Grundy County is here to help donors create one that aligns with their charitable goals!