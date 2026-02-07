District 201 revives strategic planning process, seeks community participation

Officials within Minooka Community Consolidated School District 201 are in the preliminary stages of going down a familiar path that is being dusted off by bringing a cross-section of people together to help assemble a refreshed strategic plan.

Superintendent Rachel Kinder shared her strategic plan proposal at District 201’s school board meeting Jan. 26. No action was taken, but the board was in favor of the proposal, and the process and timeline were shared.

The intent of the exercise, Kinder said, is to put thoughts into action and “being very intentional about the work that we’re doing, and the type of learning community that we want to create, and what it is that we want to aspire to be for every learner in our district to achieve.”

“That’s the gift and the beauty of strategic planning,” Kinder added. “It’s not just these random acts of improvement. We’re very intentional.”

Based on the plans in motion, Kinder said her goal is to partner with Catalyst for Educational Change, a Chicago-based nonprofit consulting agency, as the work gets underway. On its website, CEC representatives state the organization’s intent is “solving complex problems in educational systems.”

The strategic planning process is slated to get underway this month, Kinder indicated, with small group and larger group sessions taking place through May. The end product is what Kinder described as a “3- to 5-year roadmap” for the K-8 feeder district.

The district plans to announce a calendar of meetings and outreach efforts, based on the information shared at the board meeting. The goal, Kinder said, is to bring as many voices and participants into the fold as possible.

“This means staff, students, leaders, alumni – so, having some high school representatives come back as well – and then other community stakeholders involved in that larger process,” Kinder said. “It’s an opportunity to prioritize what the board has set for opportunities and outreach.”

Kinder during the discussion said she is hopeful a similar set of goals akin to the portrait of a graduate design that was brought forth in 2023 will arise from the latest strategic planning process.

“We’re looking to validate and reaffirm to bring that fresh eyes and energy to really make sense of it so that is being brought to life through our strategic plan,” Kinder said. “It’s just a matter of re-engaging the larger group. Let’s check and reaffirm that we are headed in the right direction.”

Board President Emily Conquest said she saw value in strategic planning, pointing out the last exercise helped formulate the Portrait of a Graduate initiative that has been a driving force of some of the curricular decisions in recent years.

“I’m feeling very optimistic, now that we have Superintendent Kinder leading change we’ve had in our outreach and our community engagement, Conquest said. “I’m hoping that this will really take hold in the community, and a lot of people will want to be involved in it. It’s a great way to get data-driven direction directly from stakeholders.”

Board member Adam Shainberg offered up similar comments about strategic planning and its revival in the months ahead.

“So much has changed,” Shainberg said. “There are so many things that have adjusted.”

Addressing Kinder, Shainberg added, “I give you a lot of credit, and I’m grateful it’s you who’s leading us down the road to revisit it and see what we can build on, what we’re doing great and what the community thinks.”