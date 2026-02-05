Morris light project comes $250,000 under budget

The new Morris Public Works building at the corner of Ashley Road and Gun Club Road in Morris on March 8, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris City Council approved a change order Monday that put $250,000 back into the city budget after the Illinois Route 47 lighting project came in cheaper than expected.

The project was originally awarded to Utility Dynamic for $1.59 million, and it added lighting from Illinois Avenue to Benton Street along Illinois Route 47.

The bid had already come in lower than expected in the first place, originally expected at $1.83 million.

The council also approved a change order on the new public works building that put $3,600 back into the city budget.

The public works building, which opened in Fall 2025, cost $5.25 million and replaced a more than 50-year-old building.