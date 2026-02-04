Minooka High School senior Alexa Flores named Rotary Club Student of the Month

Minooka senior Alexa Flores receives the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club "Student of the Month" award for February, recognizing her leadership in service-based projects and academics. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School senior Alexa Flores has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for February.

Flores maintains a 3.8 GPA and has achieved High Honors Roll status. She serves as president of the Interact Club, Spanish National Honor Society, and Unity Club (which she founded). She is also the treasurer of the Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society. Additionally, she participates in the International Club and coaches with Susan’s Mission.

Teachers Michelle Erickson and Nicole Bolek nominated Flores for her service leadership. “She has guided several service-based projects that help local organizations, including nursing homes, women’s shelters, hospice, hospitals, Meals on Wheels, and Operation Gratitude,” Interact Club adviser Michelle Erickson said in a news release.

The Interact Club has 75 members. “Alexa prepares quality agendas and slides for our meetings,” Interact Club adviser, Nicole Bolek, said in a news release. “She goes the extra mile to see jobs through from start to finish — whether that’s organizing pumpkins for a painting project or delivering dog toys to Hopeful Tails.”

When asked about the importance of community service, Flores said, “There are so many lives waiting for someone to take action. Service is how we make a difference.”

Flores, daughter of Oscar and Nancy Flores of Joliet, plans to attend college in Florida and double major in psychology and criminology or sociology. She aspires to work as a supervisory special agent for the FBI’s Behavior Analysis Unit.