Letter: Community member voices concerns to Congressman

My Letter to Congressman Darin LaHood: Recent events have made me increasingly concerned about the actions of our executive branch and the growing instability they cause both at home and abroad. For over 80 years, America has thrived on the peace, stable trade, and alliances built since World War II. Yet President Trump’s public attacks on allies such as the EU and NATO are damaging the partnerships that have long ensured our nation’s prosperity and security.

Equally troubling are reports that ICE agents may enter private homes without a warrant or permission, which clearly violates the Fourth Amendment. This kind of overreach erodes the very freedom our Constitution was written to protect.

Congress must reassert its constitutional role as a check on executive power. The founders designed our government so that no branch could dominate the others, and yet Congress seems to have ceded too much of its authority to the presidency.

I urge Congressman LaHood and his Republican colleagues to stand up for the balance of powers, defend the rule of law, and restore respect for our democratic institutions. Our nation’s strength lies not only in military might but in our commitment to liberty, accountability, and integrity in leadership. It is time for Congress to fulfill its duty to the people it represents.

Mike Gallagher

Morris