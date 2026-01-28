Registration for NAMI Will-Grundy’s Family-to-Family class now open

The logo for NAMI Will-Grundy. (Photo provided by NAMI Will-Grundy)

NAMI of Will & Grundy County announced that registration for its Family-to-Family class is now open.

The classes take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday from Feb. 5 to April 2 at the Minooka Fire Department, 7901 E. Minooka Road, Minooka.

According to a news release, Family-to-Family has been described as a life-changing class that helps people change their perspective on how they react to a mental health crisis.

It is an educational program for family, significant others and friends of people living with mental health conditions. The class is an evidence-based program.

Family-to-Family is taught by NAMI-trained leaders who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

The class takes place over nine weeks, and it is free.

To register, visit https://namiwg.org/support-and-education/mental-health-education/nami-family-to-family/ or call 815-409-7917.