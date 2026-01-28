Grundy sheriff’s police make arrest in Braceville hit-and-run

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced it has arrested John Johnson, 52, of Braceville, following a hit-and-run property damage crash in Braceville.

Police said deputies reported at around 9:21 p.m. Monday to a report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of North 5th Street in Braceville, where a residential mailbox was hit. The vehicle left the scene without providing information.

Police said they discovered damage consistent with the vehicle’s impact and recovered debris believed to be from a pickup truck’s side mirror housing. Security footage showed a gray pickup truck striking the mailbox.

A separate call came in later from the 400 block of David Drive, with deputies reporting they found a gray Ram 1500 that had damage consistent with the crash on 5th Street.

Johnson was arrested for failure to give information after damaging property and driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said Johnson reported a blood-alcohol-content of 0.177. He was issued a citation to appear in court and released from the Grundy County Jail.

Johnson was arrested again at around 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in Morris, after he was found to have damaged the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and the Grundy County Courthouse and Jail, police said.

According to police, Johnson threw a landscape brick into the front door of the sheriff’s office, making three attempts to break the glass. Police said the glass didn’t break but it was damaged.

Johnson then went to the public entry door of the jail, damaging but not breaking the window, police said. He was returned to the Grundy County Jail.

Police said Johnson was charged with criminal damage to state supported property. The cost of the damage is still being assessed, and Johnson is being held at the Grundy County Jail pending a hearing.