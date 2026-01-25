Community Pulse: Minooka High’s strategic plan

Last spring, Minooka Community High School developed a new strategic plan with the input of internal and external stakeholders. This plan was designed to strengthen student learning, modernize the facilities, and build a sustainable, student-centered future. The plan reflects a thoughtful, long-term approach to academic excellence, operational effectiveness, and meaningful community partnerships.

The strategic plan covers five areas of focus: Finance and Facilities, Human Resources, Curriculum and Instruction, Student Focus, and Community Relations. Each area of focus developed two measurable goals. These goals are designed to be achievable in the five year duration of this strategic plan.

Finances of the district are at the core of the strategic plan. It is essential that there be a strong focus on ensuring district funds are aligned to directly support student learning. By prioritizing responsible financial planning, Minooka Community High School aims to modernize and expand learning spaces, ensuring students and educators have the facilities that meet the challenges of today and tomorrow’s learning environment.

The plan also emphasizes strengthening human resources systems. Through enhanced support for the Human Resources Department and streamlined processes at all levels, Minooka Community High School will improve efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness. In addition, the organization will work to develop innovative recruitment and retention strategies to attract and retain highly qualified staff members.

The core goal of Curriculum and Instruction is to create a culture of high expectations for all students. By preparing students for post-secondary success, Minooka Community High School is committed to ensuring every student graduates ready to succeed after graduation.

To better meet the needs of our students, the Student Focus goals focus on the development of tools to help assess and understand student needs. That data will then be used to develop programming to enhance the student experience at Minooka Community High School.

It is essential for a school to be strong and engage the community. The Community Relations goals focus on expanding and developing community collaborations. Minooka Community High School aims to build positive relationships that enhance the opportunities for students and families. Transparent, consistent communication with stakeholders will remain a priority, with regular updates designed to keep the community informed, engaged, and connected.

This strategic plan represents the hard work of a variety of stakeholders to assist Minooka Community High School pursue excellence. Implementation of the strategic plan has already begun, and there will be regular updates to the community on the achievement of these goals.