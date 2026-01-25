Braidwood, Wilmington mental health groups conducting survey

The Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition, along with the Wilmington coalition, is conducting a mental health survey for adult residents of their towns.

Danita Morgan, the Community Outreach Coordinator, said it’s a brief, confidential survey with 11 questions to gather local inputs to better understand mental health needs and service gaps in the community.

“The results are going ot be used to develop plans and funding proposals for preventing and addressing mental health disorders,” Morgan said. “Because our communities are in isolated areas of Will County, we’re often left out of services and resources available elsewhere.”

Morgan said the local data is critical to ensure Braidwood and Wilmington get included in future grant opportunities and mental health initiatives.

“The more voices that are represented, the stronger the case for resources that support the mental health and well-being of our residents.”

The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PTJCHMS.