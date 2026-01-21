Morris Herald Angels Campaign benefits United Way of Grundy County

Karen Nall (left) is seen with Eric Fisher, the executive director of We Care of Grundy County, in this photo from August 2025. We Care of Grundy County is a United Way of Grundy County community partner. (Photo provided by United Way of Grundy County)

United Way of Grundy County’s third Herald Angels campaign recently ended - and No. 3 was the most successful one yet.

Just six people donated a total of $1,077.

Steve Vanisko, publisher of Shaw Local News Network/Morris-Herald, was pleased.

“We are proud to partner with the United Way of Grundy County and thankful the support of our annual campaign has increased over the last three years,” Vanikso said.

Karen Nall, executive director of United Way of Grundy County, said she “looks forward to our continued partnership and this unique opportunity for years to come.”

“This annual campaign provides a wonderful platform for individuals to honor and remember their loved ones, all the while supporting vital human service programs that positively impact those in need in Grundy County,” Nall said.

United Way of Grundy County supports nearly 30 local not-for-profit agencies “that provide vital human service programs to individuals in Grundy County,” according to the United Way of Grundy County’s website.

United Way of Grundy County’s three in-house programs are 2-1-1, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and SingleCare.

Grundy County 2-1-1 is a three-digit phone number that connects callers to local health and human services resources and programs with all calls being free, anonymous and confidential," according to the website.

The helpline can connect residents with clothing, food, shelter, rent and utility assistance; legal support, physical and mental health resources, employment supports; support for older Americans and people with disabilities; support for children, youth, and families; and support for veterans, according to 211 Illinois.

For a full list of supports, visit search.211illinois.org/topics.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book-gifting program, “which mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age 5″ regardless of the family’s income, according to the website.

SingleCare is a prescription drug card that’s free to use regardless if the user is insured, uninsured, or underinsured, according to the website.

For more information about United Way of Grundy County, call 815-942-4430 or visit uwgrundy.org.