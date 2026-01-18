Village of Minooka receives $600,000 grant for updates to Lions Park

The Village of Minooka announced Thursday that it has received a $600,000 grant for the development of Lions Park.

The grant funding, which requires a $600,000 match from the village, will go toward updating the playground and active areas around the playground with new features. The park is a 8801 McEvilly Road.

The money comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Governor JB Pritzker, who announced a total of $36 million in grants to 67 communities for park development projects.

“Since I became Governor, it’s been my mission to build stronger, healthier communities across Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Through the OSLAD program, we’re bringing that vision to life by awarding over $36 million to local park projects, expanding green spaces and creating new recreational opportunities for all.”

Open Space Land Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD, was established in 1986, and it’s a cost-sharing program between state and local governments to help communities fuel land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects. It has awarded $640 million for park projects since its inception.

“I believe that the quantity and quality of public open space is one of the strongest determinants of a community’s overall quality of life,” said Parks Chairman Dennis Martin. “These improvements will create an inclusive playground designed to accommodate children of all ages and abilities, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to play and enjoy the space together.”

Martin said this project is also made possible through collaborative efforts the village has with the Minooka Woman’s Club, the Lions Club, and Greenwood Solar.

“This grant program will allow the village to upgrade and make Lions Park even more ADA accessible,” said Village President Ric Offerman. “It is gratifying to receive back some of our tax dollars.”

Improvements include playground renovations, woodland habitat improvement, shade features, a renovation of the basketball court, site furniture, accessibility improvements, and trail additions.

The project will cost $1,270,700.