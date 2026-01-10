Letter to the Editor: LaHood needs to take steps to respect Venezuelan sovereignty

The United States’ Special Operations Forces have conducted an operation that, while successfully removing a dictator whose tyranny oppressed the Venezuelan people for many years, has also resulted in actions that risk placing the United States in the position of engaging in conduct it has long condemned in others. Such outcomes raise serious concerns about consistency with international law and America’s own stated principles.

I urge Congressman Darin LaHood and the administration to take concrete steps to address Venezuela’s long-term development needs in a manner that respects Venezuelan sovereignty. Any future national wealth—particularly oil revenues—must be managed transparently and ultimately by and for the Venezuelan people, rather than through indefinite external control.

Respect for self-determination and permanent sovereignty over natural resources is a core principle of international law, reflected in the UN Charter, UN General Assembly Resolution 1803, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. These principles are not in tension with American interests; they are fully consistent with enduring American values, including human rights, democratic self-governance, and the rule of law.

Absent a legitimate and representative domestic mandate, prolonged external control over Venezuela’s oil production or revenues risks becoming coercive interference in the country’s internal affairs. International norms are clear: the Venezuelan people retain the right to control, use, and benefit from their natural wealth.

A policy approach grounded in legality, restraint, and respect for sovereignty will better support Venezuela’s recovery while preserving U.S. credibility and leadership on the world stage.