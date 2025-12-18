Morris tries Small Business Saturday one more time after getting snowed out

The weather this Saturday looks relatively mild compared to the first attempt at Small Business Saturday at the end of November, so the Morris Restaurant and Retail Association is going to try one more time.

Small Business Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Morris, and includes a return of the Sip & Stroll event.

The forecast for Saturday according to the National Weather Service is 43 degrees, cloudy, and dry, though those walking through Downtown Morris may have to dodge the puddles of melting snow.