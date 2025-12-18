Helping Each Other Rise: 2nd Annual Women’s Expo Set for Jennifer’s Garden in Morris

The community is invited to the 2nd Annual H.E.R. Expo on January 23rd, 2026, from 5-9 PM at Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Rd., Morris.

Admission is free for this community event celebrating and showcasing the incredible female-led businesses in our area.

Attendees will be inspired by speakers Stacey Olson of True North & True North 2 and Sara Beach of Sunshine Garden Center, who will share their journeys and insights into business-ownership and beyond. In addition to these incredible guest speakers, you won’t want to miss the exciting fashion show presented by Gigi’s Clothing Boutique & Oleanders Boutique, with Roots Hair Studio styling hair and Champagne Joy Salon applying makeup for our talented, local models.

With over 35 vendors, guests will enjoy small-batch food tastings, handcrafted goods, beauty products, holistic care, travel services, business services, and valuable networking opportunities.

Additionally, attendees will have the chance to enter a grand raffle totaling over $350, with proceeds benefiting New Beginnings Women’s Help Center, which provides essential services for women in need within our community.

We hope to see you at this empowering event to celebrate local female entrepreneurs and showcase the incredible impact of working together.

Schedule of Events:

- Doors open: 5 PM

- Speakers begin: 5:15 PM

- Fashion Show: 7:30 PM

- Exhibits open until: 9 PM

For more information, please contact J.R. Hock at (815) 931-2031