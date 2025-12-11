Morris police arrest Joliet man after car chase near I-80

Police said they then pursued Teveon Wallace, assisted by Channahon and Minooka police, along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in Minooka. (Stock image)

The Morris Police Department said Thursday that officers have arrested Teveon Wallace, 29, of Joliet, after he fled police during a traffic stop.

Police said Wallace was stopped near the Interstate 80 eastbound ramp on Division Street for a moving violation.

Officers discovered Wallace was currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for three prior domestic battery convictions, along with an extensive criminal history, Morris police said.

Wallace attempted to flee the stop, and the backup officer deployed stop sticks to disable the rear tire, police said.

Police said they then pursued Wallace, assisted by Channahon and Minooka police, along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in Minooka, where Wallace was taken into custody.

Officers found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle, Morris police said.

Wallace was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, illegal transportation of alcohol, and other traffic violations, police said.

Police said Wallace was transported to the Grundy County Jail, and the Illinois Department of Corrections has issued a parole violation warrant.