Coal City Church hosting Blue Christmas service

The holidays can be a difficult time for many people, whether because of the loss of loved ones, feelings of loneliness or simply the need for a quiet moment. (Provided)

The holidays can be a difficult time for many people, whether because of the loss of loved ones, feelings of loneliness or simply the need for a quiet moment.

New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City will again host its annual Blue Christmas service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, the the church said in a news release.

“The service offers a space for reflection, peace and community for those who are navigating grief or seeking calm before the rush of the holiday season,” the church stated in the release.

Christmas Eve Services

Christmas Eve services will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at both the Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe St. in Gardner, and New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 N. Garfield St. in Coal City.

Services will include the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper and candlelight, as congregants gather to share the story of Jesus’ birth through scripture and song.

All are welcome to attend.