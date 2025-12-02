Morris Hospital names Julie Robbins the November Fire Starter of the Month

Morris Hospital has named Julie Robbins, an ultrasound tech from Shorewood, its Fire Starter of the Month for November.

According to a Monday news release, Robbins has always been passionate about helping others, and feels that it was her calling from an early age.

She knew she wanted a career centered around serving others, though she wasn’t sure which path to follow until she came across a Joliet Junior College book describing different medical careers. It was there that she learned about ultrasounds, which sparked her interest and set her on a path to providing nearly three decades of care.

Robbins has been with Morris Hospital for 29 years, making a difference for patients and coworkers alike as an ultrasound technologist, according to the news release.

“Julie is a staple in the Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists office and has given so much to the organization over the last 28 years, including training all of our new ultrasound techs,” say Erin Kotowski, Morris Hospital’s assistant vice president of ambulatory services. “She continues to make a positive impact on her coworkers and patients, so much that patients will specifically ask for her when they schedule their appointments. She is beloved by everyone she interacts with.”

According to the news release, Robbins’ journey to Morris Hospital actually began while she was working at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago. She met future Morris Hospital obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Douglas Toussaint, who was working in the labor and delivery unit. She said his enthusiasm and compassion left a lasting impression on her, and she was eager to reunite with Dr. Toussaint when a position opened in his office at Morris Hospital.

“Julie makes everyone around her want to be better and encourages everyone to strive for excellence,” said Michelle Dennett, a clinic licensed practical nurse that nominated Robbins. “She goes above and beyond for her patients and always delivers excellent care. She is a positive influence on everyone she meets.”

Robbins said the best part of her job is the people, both patients and coworkers.

“I love working with people who want to make a difference in the lives of our patients,” Robbins said. “When I am in a room with a patient, my mission is to make them feel comfortable in what can be an uncomfortable situation. I enjoy getting to know my patients and helping them have a positive experience.