Morris Hospital expands hours at its urgent care locations

Anna Piper, advanced practice RN, provides urgent care services at Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus in Channahon. (Photo Provided By Morris Hospital & Healthcare)

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers announces expanded hours effective Dec. 1, at its urgent care locations .

Morris Hospital has three urgent care locations:

• Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus, 27240 W. Saxony Drive, Channahon

• Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus, 1450 E. Division St., Diamond

• Morris Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center, 100 W. Gore Road, north of Interstate 80, Morris.

The new urgent care hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends, with shortened hours of 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

The three locations are closed only on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Morris Hospital’s urgent care provides walk-in care for mild to moderate illness and injuries, including coughs, sore throat, flu-like symptoms, mild sprains and strains, headache, earache, rashes, minor cuts and scrapes, allergy symptoms, asthma flare-ups, foreign object removal, bites and stings, and concussion symptoms.

Patients are seen by a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant.

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers serves patients from 28 locations, including the 89-bed Morris Hospital and physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca.

The hospital is a Level II perinatal care provider and primary stroke center.