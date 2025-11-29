Shaw Local

Brick & Ivy coffee shop opens up on Channahon-Minooka border

Logan and Camryn Deadmond, owners of Brick & Ivy Coffee Co. in Channahon cut the official ribbon to their new business with a Channahon Minooka Chamber/Grundy Chamber ribbon cutting. The Deadmonds were joined by Channahon officials, their family, staff, and Chamber representatives.

By Michael Urbanec

The Brick & Ivy Coffee Co. has opened at 27754 Bluegrass Dr., Unit H in Channahon, right on the border with Minooka.

The store is owned by Logan and Camryn Deadmond.

“Brick & Ivy is an independent coffee shop that aims to provide a cozy, vibrant place for great people and great coffee,” Logan Deadmond said in a news release.

According to a news release, the shop provides high-quality coffee, baked goods, food and a family friendly atmosphere.

The menu also includes a wide selection of alternative offerings during most seasons for those who aren’t commonly coffee drinkers, and for families with kids.

The store will also host Brick & Ivy After-Dark events, which will be announced on its Facebook page.

According to the news release, the coffee shop plans to explore Kyoto-style cold brew methods to add to the summer selection.

“We are so excited for the Channahon-Minooka area to have such a welcoming spot serving delicious coffee and so much more. The Brick & Ivy team has worked hard to create a place not only for your daily coffee, but where you are comfortable hanging out and inviting others,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Brick & Ivy call 217-663-8578 or order online at brick-ivy-coffee-co.square.site.

For more information on the Chamber visit grundychamber.com.

