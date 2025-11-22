Village Christian Church volunteers pack 102,000 meals for hunger relief

Village Christian Church volunteers prepare and pack meals to be distributed to communities where access to consistent, nutritious food is limited. (Photo Provided By Communications Coordinator,Shannon Wujek)

Village Christian Church partnered with Reclaimed 501c and Lifeline Christian Mission to organize a meal packing event.

More than 650 volunteers gathered at Village Christian Church to assemble 102,000 meals for impoverished families around the world during the church’s annual Meal Pack event.

The multi-shift packing operation brought together families, small groups, students and individuals who measured ingredients, sealed meal bags and filled boxes destined for regions with severe food insecurity.

“We are so grateful for every person who gave their time and energy,” said Reclaimed Charity Director Patrick Erzinger. “This is what the church looks like when we come together to serve—meeting real needs and sharing God’s love in practical ways.”

Lifeline Christian Mission will distribute the meals to communities where access to consistent, nutritious food is limited.

The church did not specify which countries or regions would receive the meals.

For more information about The Village Christian Church, future Meal Pack events, or opportunities to serve, please visit thevillagechristianchurch.com.