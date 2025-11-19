Morris sets final week for yard waste pickup

Reminder that yard waste should be put into an approved lawn and leaf bag or the garbage container which has the “Yard Waste Only” sticker displayed on the front of the container, according to the city of Morris Public Works Department. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

Republic Services, the city of Morris’ waste hauler, will pick up unlimited leaf and yard waste with your regular garbage collection one final week this fall.

The week of Nov. 24-29 will be the last week for putting out yard waste for curbside collection for the year, the city announced on its Facebook page.

Reminder that yard waste should be put into an approved lawn and leaf bag or the garbage container which has the “Yard Waste Only” sticker displayed on the front of the container, according to the city’s website.

Branches outside of the containers must be bundled to a length less than 48 inches and weighing no more than 40 pounds, the website states.